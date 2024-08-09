The Milwaukee Brewers offense was unstoppable during their three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves. Rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio stole the show during Thursday's 16-7 rout with a historic performance that put him ahead of one of the greatest players in baseball history.

Chourio, at 20 years, 150 days old became the youngest player in Milwaukee's Major League history with a multi-homer game, passing the legendary Hank Aaron who previously held the record, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Aaron was 21 years, 144 days old when he hit two home runs against the Chicago Cubs on June 29, 1955 while playing for the Milwaukee Braves. The youngest Brewer to hit two home runs before Chourio was Billy Jo Robidoux, who was 21 years, 266 days old when he hit two home runs against the Red Sox in 1985.

Chourio was also the first player to record a multi-homer game before the age of 21 since 2019, when Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. all accomplished the feat.

The first home run of the day for Chourio came against Braves starter Charlie Morton while leading off the second inning, putting the Brewers up 5-0. His second came in the fifth off of reliever Parker Dunshee to give the Brewers an even larger 12-3 lead. Both of Chourio's home runs were two-run shots.

He finished the day going 3-5, with four RBIs and three runs scored, adding a single and another run to his already impressive day.

Jackson Chourio continues to impress during rookie season

Chourio's historic two-homer game on Thursday is an exclamation mark on what has already been an incredible rookie season. Before he had even played in a Major League game, Chourio signed an eight-year, $82 million contract extension with the Brewers to guarantee him some money up front and keep him in Milwaukee on a team-friendly deal.

So far Chourio, who was the youngest player on any opening day roster this season, is hitting .277/.322/.441 with 14 home runs 50 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He's been hitting especially well lately, having gone 8-16 in the Brewers last three games against the Braves. In any other year, Chourio would be in consideration for Rookie of the Year, but this season it's already a foregone conclusion that the National League winner will be Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes.

The Brewers have quietly been one of baseball's best teams this season, and Chourio has been a big reason why. If he can keep up his recent run of form, that will go a long way for a Milwaukee team looking to play spoiler in the postseason.