Team USA is advancing to the finals after beating Serbia. Stephen Curry, being aware of what's at stake, agreed with what LeBron James had to say on social media. James uploaded a photo of him alongside Curry and Kevin Durant with the caption “😤😤😤 1 more!!”. Curry then did something similar and uploaded an Instagram story. In the story, Steph simply tagged all of his teammates and echoed James' caption on X (formerly Twitter) with “One More!!!”.

Stephen Curry and Team USA are ready to face France

With Team USA heading to the finals of the 2024 Olympics, they are set to face France, who beat Germany in their semifinal matchup. USA's journey to the finals wasn't easy considering how they narrowly won their match against Serbia. Nevertheless, they have Stephen Curry and LeBron James to thank for leading the team to triumph.

On Thursday, LeBron James made history by recording a triple-double, becoming the first men's basketball player in Olympic history to achieve multiple triple-doubles. He took control as the floor general, orchestrating plays, contributing 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. James' exceptional performance perfectly complemented Curry's 36-point explosion.

Despite the odds, Team USA pulled off an incredible 95-91 comeback victory against Serbia, largely due to Curry's outstanding shooting. Arguably the greatest shooter of all time was on fire, scoring 36 points with a 64.3% shooting accuracy from three-point range and 63.2% overall. From the start, it was evident that Steph was in for a big game, exchanging three-pointers with the Serbians early on. However, it was his crucial fourth-quarter three-pointer that turned the tide.

Team USA battled hard throughout the game, finally overtaking Serbia late in the fourth quarter. The next question is, can they beat France in their home country to take home the gold medal?

What does Team USA need to be wary of against France?

It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is the best player representing France in the 2024 Olympics. While Team USA is aware of the challenges that await them when up against the towering Frenchman, he isn't the only problem to deal with.

France has guys like Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier who both can efficiently score. Then there are NBA veterans like Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert to look out for. Having all that in mind, the Americans are in for a long night when facing the Frenchmen. But that doesn't mean France is a team that the USA can't handle.

Both teams have twin towers. Representing France is Wembanyama and Gobert. Representing the USA is Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. All four big men are strong in their own right and are surely going to duke it out inside the paint come the Finals. With the Americans having a solution inside the paint, what about the backcourt?

While the Frenchmen are undeniably exceptional in scoring, so are the Americans. It's even safe to assume that Team USA has more firepower. Aside from the big three of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James, they also have top-notch scorers like Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum they could rely on. The USA also has a solid defensive lineup given how practically everyone on the team is active with their hands. Having all that said, it'll all come down to how head coach Steve Kerr runs the plays.