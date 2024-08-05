Tom Brady won everything there was for him to win in the NFL, so it takes a lot for someone to leave him in awe. That was exactly what American superstar gymnast Simone Biles just did on Monday during the 2024 Olympics, as she had the seven-time Super Bowl champion stunned after a routine at Bercy Arena in Paris.

Brady watched Biles compete in the balance beam and floor exercise. Biles added to her incredible Olympic medal collection with a silver in the floor exercise. While it was not the gold that she won in that event, it doesn't take away from her status as among the greatest athletes ever in the Olympics.

She entered Monday with three golds at the Paris Olympics after winning them in the team, all-around, and vault competitions. As of this writing, Biles has four medals in Paris and seven gold medals overall since she started her Olympic career in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Including all the Olympic medals she has won, Biles needs to have a room for 11 in total.

Brady is just one of the many celebrities who have traveled to Paris to catch a glimpse of Biles in action. Other popular figures who watched Biles in person were the likes of swimming GOAT Michael Phelps, tennis legend Serena Williams, snowboarding great Shaun White, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, hip-hop luminary Snoop Dogg, TV personality Martha Stewart, film director Spike Lee, Kendall Jenner, and actor Seth Rogen.

Fans react to Tom Brady watching Simone Biles at the Olympics

Fans online are also having fun reacting to Brady's appearance in Paris to watch Biles.

“This is AMAZING😂,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @BracketNky.

“Heard she’s on the TB12 diet,” commented @jion_12345.

“🐐 amazed by another 🐐,” chimed in @sara_leavell.

“Can't blame him, she's outstanding!🔥” – @oddspedia.

“I didn’t know he could be impressed by anyone” – @asap203

Brady can only wish that there was an American football event at the Paris Olympics that he could watch as well, but in any case, there are plenty more sports he could show up to witness in person. For one, there's LeBron James and Team USA still in contention for a gold medal in men's basketball.