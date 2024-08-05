The balance beam was a thorn in the side of the women's Olympic gymnastics team. Simone Biles and Suni Lee finished in a tie for fifth place in the balance beam competition. Both Simone Biles and Suni Lee fell off the balance beam during their routines, which saw their scores drop outside the range of getting a medal.

Biles seemed frustrated after finishing her routine. There was an extended wait for her score to reveal, during which she was seen rolling her eyes in frustration. She knew before her score posted that she wouldn't earn a medal at the event.

Her teammate Suni Lee shared her frustration in an interview with the Associated Press. Lee has coveted a gold medal in the balance beam competition for a long time, which made it all the more frustrating when she fell off the apparatus during her routine, just like Biles.

“We were both just kind of annoyed just because we know what we're capable of,” Lee said. “We weren't able to get it done today, but she still has floor and she's the G.O.A.T., so she'll be amazing.”

Simone Biles has previously won the bronze medal in the balance beam at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic games.

Are the 2024 Paris Olympics the end of the line for Simone Biles?

Biles has stayed pretty quiet on what the future holds after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She did leave the door open to possibly returning for the 2028 Olympic games, which will be held in Los Angeles, California. However, she went out of her way to point out that she is getting up there in age. There is no guarantee that she will compete in the 2028 games.

“Never say never,” Biles said after claiming her second Olympic vault title on Saturday. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”