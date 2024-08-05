If you have been following the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics, you are aware of one of the biggest subplots: South Korean golfers Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An were facing a mandatory 21-month military service deployment. That is unless they earned a medal at the Olympics.

Unlike Hun An, Kim found himself in contention for a medal throughout the weekend. But a tough back nine Sunday cost him a chance at the podium. As he signed for his final round 3-under 68, Kim broke down in tears.

It was clearly a difficult moment for the 22-year-old. He would regain his composure and address the media afterward.

“Never been really emotional after a round. I think these emotions are surprising but I think it's just all the hard work I've done this year to put myself in this position, those things are coming out,” Kim said. “Just the things Scottie said to me after the round really kind of came out and I'm just trying to hold it together.”

As Kim walked off the 18th green, Scottie Scheffler was seen embracing the rising star. They shared a moment together with the now Olympic gold medalist shared some kind words, but they were for Kim alone.

“It is more a private conversation. So just grateful for the friendship… He's a really good buddy of mine. We are probably going to play some golf again next week. He understands what I've gone through. Just those things and a friend to say something like that after what he did, it means a lot.”

Tom Kim left with more possibilities

South Koreans that are able-bodied, by the age of 35 are required to serve at least 21 months in the military. In order to be exempt, you must either win an Olympic medal or win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

That is something that fellow South Koreans Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim accomplished last year, per GolfDigest.

Kim, obviously will have many more opportunities to do either of those things before turning 35. However, Hun An, 32, is running out of time. Given that timing, maybe that is why Kim did not acknowledge that pressure weighing on him.

“I wasn't really thinking about that at all. Just try and make a medal for my country and not myself,” said Kim.

As Kim made the turn, it appeared as though a podium finish might be in his cards. He began his day at 10-under par and carded a 4-under 31 on the front nine. But some untimely bogeys late and a double on 18 sealed the deal.

He would finish solo eighth at 13-under par.