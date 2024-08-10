Team USA men's basketball won the gold medal after defeating France by a final score of 98-87 on Saturday. LeBron James led the way and won MVP, while Stephen Curry took over in the gold medal game. Meanwhile, one of the primary storylines during Team USA's run was Jayson Tatum's lack of playing time. And buried beneath that storyline was the fact that Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton averaged just under nine minutes per outing and did not play in the gold medal contest.

Haliburton has maintained a positive mindset, however. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a hilarious message about the situation.

“When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A,” Haliburton wrote.

Haliburton played in three games and averaged 2.7 points per outing in those contests during the Olympics. Nevertheless, receiving the opportunity to play alongside future Hall of Famers such as James and Curry in Paris was likely a tremendous experience. In the end, Haliburton still earned the gold medal.

Tyrese Haliburton among future stars of Team USA men's basketball

The 24-year-old established himself as one of the best players in the league during the 2023-24 season. Haliburton is now a two-time All-Star and he's helped the Pacers become a postseason contender once again.

The future of USA basketball is unquestionably bright. There is a chance that this was the final Olympic Games for James, Curry and Kevin Durant. In 2028, stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton will receive their opportunity to lead the team.

At the moment, though, the young USA players will celebrate with the veterans after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The team was challenged by Serbia and France in the final two games, but Team USA found a way to emerge victorious nonetheless.