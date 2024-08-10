Steph Curry gets buckets in his sleep. At least, that's what his celebration suggested after hitting a dagger three over two France defenders in the Olympic gold medal match.

Curry's shot all but wrapped up the victory for Team USA, via NBC Olympics & Paralympics.

Fans lost their minds on social media, as the Golden State sniper was red-hot at the perfect time for the Americans.

“Stephen Curry’s Team USA legend status is cemented,” Forbes' Evan Sidery said. “Absolutely incredible.”

“THIS IS WHAT IT FEELS LIKE TO ROOT FOR STEPHEN CURRY????? I CAN FLY,” @iankarmel said via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“Stephen Curry just showed the whole world how he changed the game of basketball,” said The Ringer's Tate Frazier.

Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant kept their promise to each other, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“Olympic Last Dance together: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead USA to Gold – completing commitment they made to each other, Team USA and the country exactly one year ago,” Charania tweeted.

Will the Olympics ever see a shooter like this again?

This year's Olympics showed Steph Curry's greatness