The Winter Games may have wrapped, but Suni Lee and Chloe Kim made it clear that their spotlight is not fading anytime soon.

Fresh off the 2026 Winter Olympics, athletes have shifted from podium moments to personal ones, flooding social media with snapshots from life beyond competition. Kim, who earned silver in the halfpipe and now owns three Olympic medals, gave fans another highlight this week when she linked up with Lee in a snowy New York setting, per TheBigLead.

NINE combined Olympic medals 👏 pic.twitter.com/OjKMQFtMuG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 25, 2026

A simple photo sparked loud reactions online. “Even the snow can't handle this much heat,” one fan wrote. Another labeled them “Olympic baddies.” The image did not need a caption to travel. Their presence did the work.

Between them, the decorated duo boasts nine Olympic medals. Kim holds two golds and a silver. Lee owns two gold, one silver, and three bronze. Numbers tell part of the story. Their friendship tells the rest.

From Podiums to Personal Moments

Article Continues Below

Kim’s Olympic run carried more than medals. After finishing second in the halfpipe, she immediately congratulated South Korea’s Choi Gaon, who claimed gold. That gesture resonated across the sport.

She later reflected on her journey in an Instagram post, admitting she battled fear and uncertainty before returning to competition. Kim wrote that just a month earlier she questioned whether she could even compete, describing a dark mental space and the challenge of regaining confidence. Landing her run in her first final of the season, she explained, felt validating and deeply rewarding.

Lee’s path mirrors that resilience. She burst onto the global stage in 2020 when she captured the Olympic all around title. Ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, doctors diagnosed her with a kidney condition that cast doubt on her future in gymnastics. Lee fought through treatment, returned to competition, and added to her medal count.

Both athletes proudly embrace their heritage. Kim was born to South Korean immigrants. Lee, born Sunisa Phabsomphou, comes from a Hmong family, and her mother immigrated from Laos. They share not only Olympic history but cultural pride.

As the Olympic cycle resets, Lee and Kim continue building influence beyond their respective sports. They command attention whether strapped into a snowboard or stepping out in winter fashion. In a season defined by snow and sacrifice, they reminded fans that sisterhood and visibility matter just as much as podium finishes.