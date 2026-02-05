The Winter Olympics in Milan Cordina, Italy, are underway, one day before the Opening Ceremonies. On Thursday, the U.S. Women's Hockey Team kicked things off against the Czech Republic. They won in dominating fashion, 5-1, and a major catalyst was their team captain, Hilary Knight.

Overall, Knight was a presence both on and off the ice. Throughout the game, Knight was mic'd up, per NBC Sports. She led by example with her play and her voice.

Hilary Knight made a STATEMENT in Team USA's 2026 #WinterOlympics debut. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/aRcRu6kIby — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 5, 2026

In the second period, Knight scored the fourth goal of the game on an epic wrist shot as she was falling towards the net. On Saturday, the Americans will face off against Finland.

WHAT A GOAL BY THE CAPTAIN. 🫡 Hilary Knight goes top shelf for the USA's FOURTH goal of the day. pic.twitter.com/sIWEp6pQXa — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2026

The Americans are looking to win their first gold medal in women's hockey since the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Knight herself has competed in four Olympics (2010-Vancouver, 2014-Sochi, 2018-PyeongChang, and 2022-Beijing).

In 2018, Knight scored the first goal of the gold medal game against Canada and finished with two goals and an assist in a 3-2 victory. Afterward, Knight secured endorsement deals with companies such as Nike and Red Bull.

This time around, she is taking on the role of captain.

The American team also features Laila Edwards, the first black woman to play for the team. During the 2022 games in Beijing, the Americans won the silver medal.

In total, the Americans have won one gold medal and three silver medals.

Women's hockey has been in the Winter Olympics since 1998. It was during those games in Nagano that the Americans won the gold medal, beating Canada 3-1.