At the upcoming 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy, there will be federal ICE agents present at the Winter Games, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press confirmed that ICE agents will be present to “support diplomatic security details” at the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, they noted that they “would not run any immigration enforcement operations.”

This isn't necessarily a new practice for the Olympics. The Associated Press notes that several federal agencies, such as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a component of ICE, have “supported security for U.S. diplomats” in the past.

However, this is not sitting well with everyone. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala will not embrace ICE coming into his city during the Olympics.

“This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips,” Sala said (via The Associated Press. “It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

ICE's presence at the Olympics is controversial due to the events in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Over the last couple of weeks, federal officers have shot and killed two protesters in Minneapolis who were against the deportations and immigration enforcement.

Granted, not everyone feels this way. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Plantedosi said on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, that while he hadn't received confirmation that ICE was being deployed, he didn't “see what the problem would be.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, the Interior Ministry reiterated that the United States hadn't confirmed “the makeup of its security detail,” however, they said “at the moment there are no indications that ICE USA will act as an escort to the American delegation.”

Will ICE be at the 2026 Olympics?

All signs point to ICE having a security role at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, which are being held in Milan, Italy, from Feb. 6, to Feb. 22.

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Feb. 6. The Associated Press notes that United States Vice President JD Vance is going to attend the opening ceremony. Additionally, second lady Usha Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be present for the opening ceremony.