Julien Alfred earned a stunning upset victory and put her country firmly on the Olympics radar in just 10.72 seconds. After defeating Sha'Carri Richardson in the Women's 100-meter Final on Saturday, she becomes Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, via ClutchPoints.

Richardson, who missed the last Summer Games after testing positive for THC (cannabis use), entered Paris as the consensus favorite to win the prestigious sprinting title. Even when Alfred bested her in the semifinal run, many believed the 2023 100-meter World Champion was just conserving her energy for the final.

That might have been the case, but Alfred had plenty left in the tank as well. The 23-year-old did not come out of nowhere, having won gold in the 100-meters at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games while also posting the fastest 60-meters time at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. Still, few could have anticipated such a convincing victory for the Saint Lucian sprinter.

Because of the must-see nature of this competition, and the superb talent in it, Alfred's feat is remarkable enough to stand on its own. It transcends the track, though, as she carried the hopes and pride of an entire nation on her back all the way to the finish line.

Fans must now consider Saint Lucia the next time they see an athlete representing the island country in a global meet. Julien Alfred has instantly inspired many young athletes by thriving on the biggest stage this sport has to offer.

Julien Alfred just won Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in the women's 100m final 🔥 (via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/bzCXZBJJSK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2024 Expand Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson, USA leave their mark as well

Of course, this was also a pivotal moment for Sha'Carri Richardson and the United States. Following a prolonged wait for Olympics glory, the 24-year-old is making sure to leave with a piece of Paris. She wins the Silver Medal with a time of 10.87 seconds and is poised to reach the podium again before the Games conclude (also competing in Women's 4×100 relay).

Richardson celebrated the euphoric moment with countrywoman Melissa Jefferson, who brings home the bronze after a strong 100-meter effort (10.92). It is all too easy to label the result a disappointment for the United States, but one cannot overlook the unpredictable road that Richardson traveled to get to the Olympics. She reaffirmed her status as a world-class athlete.

The hunger for Gold will likely grow even more ravenous, courtesy of Julien Alfred. This outcome will undeniably be one of the main takeaways from the Paris Olympics, but for Saint Lucia, it is a memory that will last a lifetime.