The Olympics are set to take place in Milan next month, and there will be a lot to look forward to on the ice. One of those things is witnessing the brothers, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, team up on the same team as they represent the U.S. There isn't one person more excited for the team-up than Keith Tkachuk, their father.

“I’m pumped,” Keith said via The Athletic. “It’s kind of weird, looking back, and they were kids, and now I’m going to see them play in it. I don’t know what to say. It’s awesome. It really is.

“And for them to do it together, it’s not like you have one kid, but both kids are going to experience it. I remember them (in Torino) when they were all geared up in USA gear, painted faces.”

It may feel like a full-circle moment for Keith, as he played on the Olympic team in Torino 20 years ago. At that time, Brady was six years old, and Matthew was eight, and they were able to watch their father compete. Now, he'll be sitting back to watch his two sons go to battle together.

“The coolest part of it all was one day off, my Dad — I don’t know if you can even do this anymore — but got two passes for me and my brother to go into the village, and he just took us around the whole village,” Brady said. “We buzzed around and just literally tried to take a picture with every single person we could that we knew of, whether it was hockey or … I remember we got one with Sasha Cohen, the figure skater.”

Brady and Matthew have played together, but it was February 2025 for the 4 Nations Face-Off. This moment of course, will feel bigger for them, and it seems like they're ready for the opportunity,