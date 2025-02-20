Team USA has revealed major injury updates to stars Auston Matthews and Brady Tkachuk ahead of the 4 Nations final against Team Canada. The Canadians are looking for revenge after the Americans beat them in the group stage. The hype for this game exemplifies how this new tournament has been a rousing success for the NHL during the All-Star break. Players are scrambling to represent their countries on this stage, even when hurt.

Fortunately for Team USA, some positive news came out about two of its best players. According to Senior NHL Insider Pierre LeBron, American head coach Mike Sullivan is anticipating that Brady Tkachuk will play tomorrow night. The star left winger has been dealing with an illness. In addition, Auston Matthews, who did play Monday night against Sweden, is dealing with an unclear new injury but has confirmed he should be good to go tomorrow night.

Team USA will have to be all hands on deck to beat its northern neighbor again

While the Americans have looked like the favorites for most of the competition, the team has recently been hit with some health setbacks. After clinching a slot in the final, Team USA rested multiple ailing players against Sweden. That includes star forward Matthew Tkachuk, the older brother of Brady, who was lights out in the squad's first game against Finland, and Auston Matthews.

Matthews is Captain America for the 4 Nations Face-Off and a consensus top-five player in the world right now. He is critical going into a game against top-end NHL talents like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Brady Tkachuk is one of the bright young stars in the league. At just 25 years old, the Ottawa Senators winger already has four All-Star appearances. In the 6-1 win over Finland, Tkachuk scored twice. He's played in all three games in this competition.

Fortunately, it looks like Team USA will be near full strength in this clash with Canada. That is great news, as this team will need everyone to beat the No. 1 ranked team in the world again.

Fortunately, the game will take place in Boston instead of Montreal, giving the Americans some vital home ice. But that means there will be even more pressure on Team USA to win on Thursday. Matthew Tkachuk has already confirmed that this is one of the most important games of his life. And the 27-year-old is coming off a Stanley Cup-winning season with the Florida Panthers. Overall, tomorrow night will be an electric moment for the sport of hockey as the NHL's new tournament crowns its first champion.