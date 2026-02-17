Lindsey Vonn's hopes of a comeback at the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina came to an end after a vicious downhill crash. Afterward, Vonn had to undergo four surgeries to repair a tibia fracture.

Vonn, 41, is back on American soil after spending a week in an Italian hospital, per Matthew Futtermann. She took to her social media to give a long-awaited status update.

“Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing #imhome #BeLv”

“Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me.”

Before that, there was so much buildup for Vonn to make a triumphant return to the Olympics. In December, she became the oldest skier to win a World Cup downhill race, which qualified her for the Olympics.

However, before the games, Vonn had injured her ACL due to a downhill crash during a tune-up event in Switzerland.

Throughout this time, Vonn had garnered tremendous support for her perseverance. After her crash, Vonn posted on social media, saying she didn't want anyone to feel sorry for her.

“I hope instead it gives you strength to keep fighting, because that is what I am doing and that is what I will continue to do. Always.”

Vonn is one of the most decorated skiers in history. She has won three Olympic medals (one gold, two bronze), four World Cup titles, and eight World Championship titles.