The 2026 Winter Olympics are currently in full swing from Milan, Italy, with Team USA hoping to rack up as many gold medals as possible before the games conclude. One athlete who has not any problems making his mark at the Olympics is cross country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway.

Recently, Klaebo won his tenth gold medal, which ties him with American swimming legend Michael Phelps as the only athletes to win at least 10. Phelps, of course, won 23 during his illustrious career with Team USA, including an astonishing eight wins at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

“It's obviously very satisfying to make this happen,” Klaebo said, per ESPN News Services. “The team sprint is one of the most fun events, but also one of the hardest.”

Meanwhile, the Silver medal was won by Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher of the United States, who were less than two seconds behind Klaebo in the race. The bronze medal went to Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino of Italy, who were 3.3 seconds late.

Klaebo has finished in first place in every event he has competed in so far at these Olympics, per ESPN, and could become the only non-swimmer in history to win at least six gold medals at one Olympics if he continues his dominance into this weekend.

“There are so many strong teams and so many fast skiers, so it always comes down to tight battles,” he said. “That makes it even more rewarding.”

Meanwhile, the USA team is not hanging their heads after losing to such a worthy opponent.

“Man, we kept the belief, and I knew that Gus was not going to let up until the last second,” Ogden said. “And therefore I couldn't let up to the last seconds. So it was pretty incredible.”

The Olympics are slated to continue on Wednesday.