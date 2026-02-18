Days after headlining the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny has lined up his next movie role, and he's gonna be the lead.

Deadline reports Bad Bunny has joined the cast of an upcoming movie titled Porto Rico, and this serves as his “first leading film role.”

Porto Rico is described as “an epic Caribbean western and historical drama.” He is not the only A-lister in the cast, as Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem will also star in it.

René “Residente” Pérez Joglar will direct the movie in his feature directorial debut. Porto Rico is also billed as a “love letter” to Puerto Rico, where he is from.

Bad Bunny's past movie roles

As noted, Porto Rico is not Bad Bunny's first acting gig. Previously, he has had roles in F9, Bullet Train, Cassandro, Happy Gilmore 2, and, most recently, Caught Stealing.

Porto Rico will provide him with a new challenge as a leading man. It's one thing to have a supporting role; it's another to be the lead actor.

Bad Bunny is also known for his professional wrestling career. He has wrestled several matches in WWE, most notably against Damian Priest at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

He is coming off his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. While the choice to have the Grammy winner headline the show was controversial to some, it was a hit.

According to Nielsen, Bad Bunny's Halftime Show garnered an average of 128.2 million views. This was higher than the Super Bowl itself this year, though it was slightly lower than Kendrick Lamar's viewership one year earlier (133.5 million viewers).

This came despite Turning Point USA broadcasting the All-American Halftime Show simultaneously. The alternative broadcast couldn't draw too many eyes away from Bad Bunny and the NFL's official show.