From her own words, Simone Biles has hinted at not competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. For all that she has accomplished, what else is there for her to do?

On Tuesday, she did clarify that she is “unsure” at this point, per ESPN. Biles gave an interview to the French sports newspaper L'Equipe, which was published on Tuesday, in which she said that she prioritizes her personal life with her husband, the Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

“I'm really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband, go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” she said. “I've accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

Biles is leaving the door open to competing in Los Angeles. She said that she would be present for the games, but in what context?

“Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don't know that,” Biles said. “But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

Biles is coming off a historic performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning three gold medals (team gymnastics, all-around, and vault) and a silver in floor exercise. A culmination of Biles' redemption tour following her withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to the “Twisties”.

In the interview with L'Equipe, Biles spoke about how exhausted she was and that she had taken ill.

“I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days,” she said, before recounting another experience. “The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends, I had aches and pains for three days. So, I honestly don't know. We'll see.”

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. She has 11 medals (7 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze). She has also garnered idolatry for her outspokenness about mental health and surviving the abuse of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Her decision to compete in Los Angeles is hers to make, but it would be quite the curtain call.

What if Simone Biles competed in 2028?

Biles would become the first American gymnast to compete in four Olympics if she competed in Los Angeles. She would also be 31 years old, which would be an advanced age for any Olympian.

If she does decide to compete, Biles could look to contend Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina, who has the most Olympic medals for a gymnast with 18. Obviously 11 versus 18 is hard to achieve, not to mention the intense training and mental fortitude that comes with competing in an Olympics.

After all that she has achieved and endured, Biles is seemingly content with where she is at. But then again, who knows what lies ahead?