J.K. Rowling weighed in on two major developments this week, first applauding the International Olympic Committee’s new policy on the women’s category in Olympic sport, then turning to HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series with a note of optimism, per Variety. The IOC announced its updated policy on March 26, 2026, and Rowling quickly praised the move on X.

She framed the ruling as a reset for women’s sports and tied her reaction to the controversy that surrounded boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In her post, Rowling wrote, “Today’s ruling by the IOC means a welcome return to fair sport for women and girls,” while also saying she would not forget the backlash and debate that followed those Games. Her response underscored how celebrity voices continue to shape the wider public conversation around Olympic policy.

Today's ruling by the IOC means a welcome return to fair sport for women and girls, but I'll never forget the scandal of Paris 2024, when people who consider themselves supremely virtuous and progressive publicly cheered on men punching women. pic.twitter.com/qmQCI2Mks5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

Rowling Shifts From Olympic Debate to Harry Potter Buzz

Not long after celebrating the IOC decision, Rowling turned her attention back to one of the biggest projects tied to her name. HBO’s first teaser for the new “Harry Potter” series arrived this week, with the show set to premiere during Christmas 2026. Rowling responded enthusiastically online, telling a fan, “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”

The timing stood out. Within the span of roughly one day, Rowling attached herself to two separate cultural flashpoints, one rooted in sports policy, the other in franchise anticipation. That sequence kept her at the center of two very different conversations, one political and one entertainment-driven, while reinforcing how quickly her comments can drive headlines across both spaces.