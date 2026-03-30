With the 2028 Olympic Games in LA now fast approaching, WWE broadcaster Megan Morant has now shared extremely positive news ahead of the games. Known for her broadcasting duties in WWE and athletic skills, Morant recently shared the news of her Olympic trials qualification.

The WWE personality announced on social media about her Olympic trials qualification. Morant has a background in running as a former D1 athlete. She has also participated in several marathons. As she made the announcement, Morant also reflected on what inspired her to qualify for the trials.

“Holy c**p! I qualified for the Olympic Trials [USA flag emoji] [running emoji] [crying emoji] I remember watching the Olympic Trials Marathon on NBC in 2020. A record number of women qualified to compete, and while watching, this crazy idea crossed my mind: what if you just tried?” she wrote.

“I was a has-been. My successful high school running career led to a DI college scholarship, but in college, things never really panned out. Deep down inside, I knew I still had untapped potential in running, but I often thought: who cares? What’s the point? I shifted my full attention towards building my career. I moved to 4 different states for work opportunities. I continued to casually run, signing up for marathon after marathon because it felt like the right thing to do. When it came to training and doing marathon specific workouts, again I thought: what’s the point. Who cares,” Morant continued.

However, watching the 2020 Olympic trials inspired her to get started and begin her own journey after noticing that women from all walks of life tried out. “Over 6 years later, my dream is now a reality. With the greatest support system in the world by my side, I just qualified for the Olympic Trials (how is this even real?! [crying emoji]).

“I could write a novel on the journey it took to get here, but this post is already long enough and if you’re still reading, I love you! For now, I’m gonna go drink a beer, celebrate with my little family, and probably cry a whole lot more [crying emoji] WE FREAKING DID IT!” Morant finished. According to USATF, the marathon trials are set for Mar. 2028.