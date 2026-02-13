One of the biggest stories during this year's Winter Olympics is Linsey Vonn and what happened with her. Vonn ruptured her ACL before the Winter Olympics even started, and then she said she was still going to compete. On her first run in Milan, she had another accident and was taken to a hospital after breaking her leg. Her run at the Olympics is over, but she made sure to wish her teammates well.

In an update she posted on social media, Vonn thanked all the fans and her teammates who had wished her well after what happened. She also said that she still needs two more surgeries, but is expected to be able to go home from Milan sooner rather than later.

“It's been quite a hard few days here in the hospital. I'm finally feeling more like myself, but I have a long way to go,” Vonn said. “Tomorrow, I'll have another surgery, and hopefully that goes well. Then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I'll need another surgery. Don't know exactly what that entails until I get some better imaging.

“That's kind of where I'm at right now. I am just in the hospital, very much immobile, but I have a lot of friends and family coming to visit,” she said.

Since the crash, Vonn has already gone through three different surgeries, and with another two on the way, Vonn's skiing career is almost certainly over. The crash itself was much worse than anyone would have expected.

Still, she showed her team spirit with Team USA, saying she was rooting for everyone and was really happy to see how well they were doing so far.

“Go Team USA, it's been great to watch and really lifted my spirit,” Vonn said.

Vonn's run to the Olympics was supposed to be the crowning achievement of her comeback after six years of retirement. Vonn is still a legend in the skiing world, and this injury should not affect her legendary career.