WNBA legend Sue Bird is set to become the new managing director of the USA Women’s National Basketball Team, taking over a central leadership role that will include overseeing roster and coaching selections for both the Olympics and FIBA World Cup, sources confirmed to Chantel Jennings and Joe Vardon of The Athletic ahead of Thursday’s official announcement.

The appointment marks a structural shift for USA Basketball, which is moving away from a committee-led approach in favor of a single figure with deep playing experience and credibility.

Bird, 44, is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Cup champion who played 19 seasons with the Seattle Storm. Her hiring mirrors the model used on the men’s side, where Grant Hill currently serves in the same capacity.

Bird will work alongside Briana Weiss, who took over national team operations in 2021 following Carol Callan’s retirement. The change comes as USA Basketball aims to ensure continued player interest in major international events amid rising global opportunities and endorsements. A source said Bird’s name and influence are expected to carry weight when recruiting top players for Team USA.

The timing of the announcement is significant, as the qualifying cycle for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup begins in November. Bird’s early priorities will include evaluating potential coaches and players ahead of that process. Cheryl Reeve, who led Team USA in Paris, could be considered for another term, while Duke head coach Kara Lawson — already named to lead the 2025 AmeriCup squad — is another likely candidate.

Bird’s new role with USA Basketball comes on the heels of her joining the Seattle Storm ownership group in 2024, following her retirement from playing in 2022. Her move from the court to leadership reflects a broader investment in women’s sports, with Bird also investing in NWSL’s Gotham FC.

As the U.S. national team prepares for a new generation of talent, including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, Bird’s appointment is expected to bring stability and vision to Team USA’s next chapter.