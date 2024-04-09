As the Los Angeles Dodgers charge into the early stages of the 2024 season with an 8-4 record, leading the NL West, their powerhouse offense has been nothing short of spectacular, as advertised. But no team is perfect, not even the daunting Dodgers.
Leading the league in home runs, runs, and RBI, and ranking third in average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS, the Dodgers boast one of the most formidable lineups in MLB. It features the likes of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, and of course, the newly acquired free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani. And that's just one through five. However, amidst their offensive fireworks, the Dodgers are grappling with defensive challenges, particularly in the infield, that could become problematic as the season progresses.
The Dodgers need better infield production
The Dodgers' success at the plate has been remarkable, but their defensive struggles in the infield, while not unexpected, cannot be ignored. The infield alignment currently consists of the always sure-handed Freeman at first, Betts bouncing around between second and shortstop, the out-of-place Muncy at third, and the shaky-handed, short-hop throwing Gavin Lux at second.
Currently, the Dodgers rank third in the league in errors (10), second in fielding errors (6), 18th in double plays (15), 23rd in double plays finished (5), and 24th in fielding percentage (.977), per FanGraphs. Looking at these statistics, it should be glaringly obvious that there is a need for improvement in their infield defense. So if the Dodgers were to make any early-season moves, adding defensive help should be priority number one.
The Dodgers should make a trade for Willy Adames or another infielder
Technically speaking, the Dodgers already have a reliable infield option in Miguel Rojas, whom they acquired last year in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Ironically, he was there to replace Gavin Lux after he tore his ACL in Spring Training. But perhaps Lux should be sent down to the minors and the Dodgers should find a better, more reliable option at shortstop.
The Dodgers should monitor the trade market for infielders with strong defensive capabilities, such as Willy Adames, to improve their infield defense. With Adames becoming a free agent after the season, not to mention having his successor in waiting, he becomes an easy trade target. There are also other potential options like Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees or Alika Williams from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Exploring these potential trades early in the season allows the Dodgers to make a proactive move now so that it doesn't become an overwhelming problem later.
Would the Dodgers sacrifice offense for defense?
Of course, the problem with any of this is, who are you taking out of the lineup that currently plays in the infield? Freeman is definitely not moving since he produces both offensively and defensively. Betts could either move back to second or back to his natural position in the outfield. Muncy is still swinging a hot enough bat, hitting .286 this season, to warrant allowing for his third base mishaps. That just leaves Lux as the odd man out in the middle of the infield.
That makes for a conundrum for the Dodgers management. Do they just Brad Pitt, Moneyball this thing and say, defense doesn't matter, just get on base and score runs? Or do they make calculated moves and hit the trade market like they've done so many times before?
Let's not forget that this was a team that was dangerous offensively last season, and yet they only scored six runs in three games in the NLDS against their NL West rivals the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up 19 runs. This lineup is still one of the best in the league no matter what it does, but fixing its defense is what makes the team as a whole dangerous.