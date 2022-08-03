While Aaron Rodgers figures to hold the torch as the Packers quarterback for a few more years, it seems that Jordan Love is turning some heads at training camp. The Packers’ former first-round pick and current backup quarterback drew some major praise from head coach Matt LaFleur after Tuesday’s practice. LaFleur was bubbling with excitement over Love’s performance at training camp, and offered a big compliment to the 23-year-old, via Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.

Matt LaFleur said he talked with Jordan Love after practice Tuesday: "That might have been one of his best practices we've seen in three years. He made some big-time throws with pressure in his face." #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 3, 2022

“That might have been one of his best practices we’ve seen in three years,” said the Packers head coach. “He made some big-time throws with pressure in his face.”

While LaFleur didn’t mention any specific plays, he did state that he spoke with Love after practice, complimenting the young quarterback on what the head coach considers his best performance during his three years with the team. Love has struggled to find opportunities in Green Bay, stuck on the depth chart behind Rodgers since being drafted with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s a unique situation, given the Packers invested an early draft pick in the young quarterback, but still don’t have a clear path for him to feature in games.

Despite that, Love continues to put in the work at practice each and every day, and it seems that he’s leaving a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Jordan Love has featured in a total of six games in his NFL career. He’s started one game for the Packers in his career, and thrown a total of 62 pass attempts, 36 of which were successful. He’s thrown for 411 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed 12 times for 27 yards.

While Rodgers isn’t going anywhere soon, Love is continuing to put in the work so that he’s ready when his opportunity does eventually come, whether that’s in Green Bay or elsewhere.