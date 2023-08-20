Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham is fed up with opposing fans harassing him, and sounded off on one Twitter user for allegedly lying about insults he hurled at him in the on-deck circle in his recent return to Petco Park.

A fan called him out online, including a video of him arguing with fans before his at-bat. Pham claimed they cursed at him, and wants the fan to participate in a lie detector test that he is willing to wager $100K on.

Since this guy wants to block me and act like his friend is a model citizen I’ll put 100k up if he passes a lie detector test saying he didn’t call me a piece of shit if he doesn’t pass which he won’t mlb bans him for life from all stadiums pic.twitter.com/E3PqXJB32z — Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) August 20, 2023

“I'm all about good banter, but he stepped out of line,” Pham said postgame. “Fans here, man, I just don't get it. … It's just completely disrespectful. So, I don't know, maybe they weren't raised right.”

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo came to the defense of Pham after the game, feeling that his outfielder is being targeted by fans, especially in San Diego where he last played in 2021. Pham was also harassed outside of the team hotel before Saturday's game by another group of fans.

“These fans are awful to Tommy,” Lovullo said, per Jesse Friedman of PHNX. “I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. It's not just the normal ‘you're a bum' stuff. It's deeper, it's ugly, and I've been uncomfortable with it from my vantage point. … I don't know the details of it, I just didn't like what was coming out of these fans' mouths.”

Pham is no stranger to controversies, as he previously went viral last spring for slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over beef from a fantasy football group. He may have a hot temper, but the Dbacks need him fired up for the final stretch of the season. Arizona is sitting at half a game back in the NL wildcard race, competing with the Reds, Marlins, and Cubs for the final spot with just over a month remaining.