With spring training quickly approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays' focus on the 2025 season has come into full view. The team's latest move, in which they signed infielder Ha-Seong Kim for a two-year contract, should improve the lineup. It's also the biggest acquisition that the Rays' brass, led by GM Erik Neander, has made this offseason. In the next few days, pitchers and catchers will report. Then, the rest of the team will follow.

Even though the season is on the verge of starting, there are still avenues where Neander can improve the roster. The free agent market does have some options, but turning their focus towards trade discussions would be a better choice. If that does happen, then reaching to the Colorado Rockies once more wouldn't be a bad idea.

Rockies GM Bill Stewart and Neander have made a few deals in the past. Colorado has pieces that could help the Rays' bullpen, and one position player stands out above all else: center fielder Brenton Doyle. The Rockies' center fielder has continued to grow into one of the best in the majors at his position. He's an excellent defender and strong table setter. Those are two things that Tampa Bay strongly values to this day. In order to acquire him and a bullpen arm (let's say Justin Lawrence in this case), what would it take? Let's see just how expensive this bill could get for Tampa Bay.

Brenton Doyle, Justin Lawrence address openings in Rays' roster

At the moment, it appears as if the trio of Josh Lowe (right field), Jonny DeLuca (center field) and Christopher Morel (left field) will be the starters for manager Kevin Cash. Not a bad threesome, but it shows the lack of star power in the outfield. DeLuca and Morel were very hot and cold last season, and Lowe battled injuries. The team can also play Jose Caballero and Richie Palacios in the outfield, and it is possible that non-roster invitee Eloy Jimenez snags some time out there as well if he makes the team.

Doyle would likely become the best position player on the roster at the moment, depending on how fast third baseman Junior Caminero continues his adjustment to the majors. He'd be a great fit in Tampa Bay and would help the roster compete for a postseason spot. Adding an arm like Lawrence would be great too, especially if he returns to his previous form. If not, no problem for the Rays. Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder seemingly find bullpen contributors out of thin air each year, so Lawrence getting back to his 2023 peak would only benefit Cash's squad.

Doyle should fetch a big package and adding Lawrence to that would likely add at least one more mid-tier prospect. Headlining the return package should be someone like third basemen Brayden Taylor, who has quickly risen through the Rays' minor-league system. He could be Ryan McMahon's long-term replacement. Pitchers Mason Montgomery and Gary Gill Hill would strengthen a perennially suspect pitching rotation, especially if Montgomery can carve a spot out in the rotation. A fourth piece, maybe someone like infielder Osleivis Basabe, would put this package over the edge.

The Rockies have a long way to go, and they would benefit from keeping Doyle. However, trading him for a ransom could help them rebuild even faster. It could also backfire. If they decide to do so, then Neander and the Rays need to get on the phone ASAP. Landing an impact bat like Doyle will only help in the quest to make an October return.