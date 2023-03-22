Selena Gomez, the former child star of Barney & Friends, has made history by becoming the most-followed woman on Instagram. The pop singer recently achieved the milestone of 400 million followers on the social media platform, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s record. Despite her achievement, Selena is still behind soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have the most followers on the platform with 562 million and 442 million, respectively.

Interestingly, Selena Gomez achieved this feat despite taking a break from Instagram due to the negative comments and anxiety it caused her. The pop star and actress no longer has the app on her phone and has her team post on her behalf. Selena revealed that the comments she received were often “specific and mean,” prompting her to distance herself from the platform, according to Vanity Fair. Still, she acknowledges the positive aspects of social media, such as connecting with fans and their stories.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To celebrate her achievement, Selena posted a carousel of photos with fans, expressing her gratitude and wishing she could hug all 400 million of them. The accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the 30-year-old star, who has been in the spotlight for over a decade.

Selena’s massive following is a testament to her enduring popularity, with fans across the globe drawn to her music and personal brand. Her ability to connect with her followers and showcase her life and interests has contributed to her success on the platform. Selena’s achievement serves as a reminder of the power and influence of social media and the importance of using it in a positive and uplifting way.