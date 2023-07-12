Even Christopher Nolan acknowledges that Rodrick Rules, as the director recently discussed casting Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules star Devon Bostick in Oppenheimer.

Speaking to the Guy With a Movie Camera, Nolan said “Rodrick Rules” and reveals that “he has his moment… very much [so].” In Oppenheimer, Bostick plays Seth Neddermeyer — the physicist who co-discovered muon.

For those unfamiliar, the film Nolan references is 2011's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. It was the sequel to the hit Diary of a Wimpy Kid film. Bostick was the standout performer and stole the show from Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, Rachael Harris, Steve Zahn, and Peyton List alike.

Since the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise ended in 2012 (we will ignore the fourth installment that served as a reboot of the series), Devon Bostick has starred in quite a few films. He was in Bong Joon-ho's Okja and also had the main role in The 100 from 2014-2017. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix series FUBAR with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest film and is a historical drama epic based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography, American Prometheus. Cillian Murphy stars in the film as the titular physicist who played a part in developing the first nuclear weapons on the Manhattan Project. Aside from Murphy and Bostick, the film's cast is stacked with some all-time greats including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh to name a few.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.