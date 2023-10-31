If you missed seeing Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm, luckily, you'll have another chance in November.

The biographical drama from Christopher Nolan will be back for one week, according to Collider.

The welcoming news is great for fans who have seen the film and want to experience it for the first time. It has been more than three months since its initial release.

IMAX releasing Oppenheimer in November

Venues are limited for this special IMAX release. They consist of four AMC IMAX theaters in California and New York City, and also two locations in London and Melbourne, Australia.

A major Hollywood movie would rarely be released on IMAX after its initial run. Oppenheimer has already grossed over $183 million on IMAX's large-format screens worldwide.

It was reported last week that IMAX profits had been up 50% in the third quarter of 2023, a lot of it due to the successful Nolan feature. IMAX's net profit of $12 million is a significant rebound from the $9 million loss they had the previous year. The company's revenue total reached $103.9 million, which means it made a 51% year-on-year growth, which is remarkable.

Oppenheimer was a massive success over the summer. It broke the top five highest-grossing films in history to play on IMAX. Before, it was Avatar, and its sequel, The Way of Water, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Endgame were the biggest.

Christopher Nolan's #Oppenheimer is returning to Imax screens for one week starting Friday, Nov. 3. The re-release includes six Imax 70mm film locations, including AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 in Hollywood and AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. https://t.co/St1EYleRdT — Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2023

Additionally, the film did well with critics, and it's looking like a massive contender come awards season. Audiences also love the film. It sits with a Certified Fresh Rotton Tomatoes score of 93%.

So, if you missed Oppenheimer over the summer, places are limited, but now's your chance to check it out and see what all the hype is about.