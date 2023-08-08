Since being released on July 21, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has dominated IMAX auditoriums (much to the dismay of Tom Cruise). That domination will continue amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Variety is reporting that Oppenheimer's 70mm IMAX run has been extended. This is due to the popular demand by moviegoers to see the film in its intended format. The run was already extended to August 17, but it will go two weeks longer until August 31. Tickets through the new date are already available at some theaters while others may make them available on a rolling basis. Perhaps a factor for the extension is the release dates being moved due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. After all, Gran Turismo is the next major release coming and that just got pushed to August 25.

“It [Oppenheimer] actually looks better in film,” Richard Gelfond (IMAX CEO) told Variety. “It's not just about nostalgia. It's a better experience.”

The 70mm IMAX prints of Oppenheimer have been well-documented. The reels are 11 miles long and weigh a whopping 600 pounds. Variety's report added that it takes three days to make an IMAX print for the film and that each one is “crafted directly from Nolan's film negative.”

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer follows the career of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) and his role in the Manhattan Project and development of the first nuclear weapons. Like many of Nolan's films, his latest features an ensemble filled with A-list stars. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh also star in the film. Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, and Jason Clarke are just a few of the others with smaller roles.

Released on the same weekend as Barbie — which recently crossed the $1 billion mark — Oppenheimer has fared well itself. It has made over $550 million worldwide to date after an $84.5 million domestic debut.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.