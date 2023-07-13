The SAG-AFTRA strike is already having ripple effects on the entertainment industry, and it looks like Universal will take precautionary measures with their upcoming U.K. premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Variety is reporting that the U.K. premiere on Thursday, July 13, will be beginning an hour earlier at 4:45 local time. The hope is that the Oppenheimer cast will be able to take photos and conduct red-carpet interviews as usual without any breaking of the SAG-AFTRA strike rules. (This news was reported ahead of the official start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

A strike from SAG-AFTRA would mark the second one going on at the moment. The WGA writers' strike has been well-documented and SAG-AFTRA holds even more members (upwards of 160,000).

Oppenheimer held its world premiere in Paris on July 10 and Universal had its talent participate in the usual promotion activities such as the press junket ahead of schedule due to the looming threat of a strike. Variety added that the studio is still hoping to hold a premiere for the film in New York City on July 17.

The cast of Oppenheimer is stacked, so Universal is likely glad that they got a lot of the press obligations out of the way ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Cillian Murphy leads the film as the titular physicist who played a hand in creating the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek are just a few of the other A-list names in the cast. Others such as Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, and even Diary of a Wimpy Kid alum Devon Bostick will be in the film.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.