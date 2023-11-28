Cillian Murphy says that Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan 'has always done wonderful endings' in his films.

Cillian Murphy, who just starred in Oppenheimer, made a bold claim about Christopher Nolan and endings.

Sticking the landing

Speaking to Awards Watch, Murphy discussed Nolan and claims that he always sticks the landings of his films. He was asked about the ending of Oppenheimer, and how the final scene resonated with him.

“Well, I think it's the hardest thing to get right in storytelling, not just in filmmaking, but in all storytelling, your ending, your third act is the hardest,” Murphy said. “And Chris [Nolan] has always done wonderful endings. If you look back in his movies, they always have strong endings.

“And I remember reading the script and going, ‘Yeah, f**king yes, what a great ending!' And yeah, I remember we shot that in Princeton by the lake. And again, I don't think we talked about it too much. I think the writing, the dialogue is so excellent that you just have to give it life. So when you work with a script that is that quality, it's just your job to give it life. And you can't lean into it too much because the words are doing the work for you,” he added.

In Oppenheimer, Murphy plays the titular physicist. The film chronicles his part in the Manhattan Project and the aftermath of the development of the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. also lead the large ensemble.

This wasn't Cillian Murphy's first collaboration with Christopher Nolan. Prior to Oppenheimer, Murphy began his collaborative relationship with Nolan with Batman Begins. He'd appear in the two sequels in the Dark Knight series and would also star in Inception and Dunkirk.