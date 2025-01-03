It's one thing to get blown out by Ohio State 41-21 in the CFP, and it's another to also lose a 5-star quarterback signee in the same week. That's what happened to Oregon football, as Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is excepted to enter the transfer portal, via 247 Sports' Brandon Huffman.

The Hawaii native flipped from Cal to Oregon on Signing Day, which was Dec. 4. He ranks 19th nationally and fourth at quarterback in On3's 2025 rankings.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was excited about landing Sagapolutele on Signing Day, via 247's Erik Skople.

“It's not very often that you get to this point and you don't know which way it's leaning or where it's at,” Lanning said.. “What I did know was where Jaron's heart was this whole time. I think the process started a little bit later here for us, his heart was wanting to be here at Oregon, and I'm really excited about him and what he'll bring to the table for us.”

As one of the best quarterbacks in this recruiting class, Sagapolutele should generate plenty of interest. The 6-foot-2, 217-pounder got a rave review from 247 national scouting analyst Greg Biggins on July 7.

“Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation's top quarterbacks this offseason,” Biggins said. “He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top-11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn't just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch.”

“His deep-ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football into tight windows,” Biggins continued. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. … All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate.”

While losing Sagapolutele isn't ideal for Oregon, the program still owns one of the nation's best 2025 recruiting classes, via 247.