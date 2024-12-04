Early Signing Day kicked off on Wednesday as high school recruits officially put pen to paper. On Wednesday morning, Dan Lanning's Oregon football team got a big commitment just a day after being ranked as the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings once again.

Five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who was previously committed to Cal, has now decided to flip and join Oregon, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: On300 Five-Star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has Flipped from Cal to Oregon! The 6’3 225 QB from Ewa Beach, HI had been Committed to the Golden Bears since July.'

Recently, Sagapolutele was set to take a visit to Georgia, but that ended up not happening. After that, the two finalists were Oregon and Cal, but now he has decided to go to Eugene and join the current top-ranked team in the country. It's a big move, and the five-star quarterback had been committed to the Golden Bears since July, now he stays on the West Coast and will play for Oregon.

The Ducks have Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, and they also have Dante Moore, the former top recruit who went to UCLA and then returned to Oregon a year ago. However, Sagapolutele is a big commitment to the future of the program. The Ducks also have quarterback Akili Smith Jr. committed to the program, so a big logjam at the position certainly is going to be interesting to watch during the transfer portal season.

Sagapolutelele is from Ewa Beach, Hawaii and plays at James Campbell High School, so he is following Gabriel's path as the current Oregon star is always from Hawaii.

With the Ducks gearing up for the Big Ten Conference title game against Penn state and the College Football Playoff, they secured huge news on the recruiting front as the future of the program continues to look as bright as can be.