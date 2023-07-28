The college football world has been shocked to see that Colorado will be leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big 12 after the 2023 season, spurring tons of rumors of potential realignment from several other teams. One school that quickly saw themselves become the subject of these rumors was Oregon State, as they were believed to be looking to follow in Colorado's footsteps and leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

With Colorado leaving the Pac-12, it seems like the conference could be caving in on itself, leaving the remaining teams wondering what the future holds for them. Oregon State was viewed as a team that was likely to follow Colorado to the Big 12, but those rumors were quickly shut down by the school, as they are putting their faith in the Pac-12 and won't be leaving.

Oregon State says it's committed to the Pac pic.twitter.com/AvgPSmhsMm — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) July 28, 2023

Things certainly don't appear to be going well for the Pac-12, but at least they have this going for them. Oregon State could have dealt the conference another massive blow had they opted to leave, but it looks like they have decided to stay where they are. This may not totally shut down rumors of their departure, but it doesn't look like they have any plans to change conferences right now.

What this means for the future of the Pac-12, and Oregon State, remains to be seen. Other schools in the conference could decide to leave, and there's a chance that will force the Beavers' hand. However, for the time being, they are sticking in the Pac-12, despite the allure of the Big 12, and while these rumors have been quieted for now, it will be interesting to see if they reemerge in the future.