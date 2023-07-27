The Colorado Buffaloes football program sent shockwaves throughout college sports after their rumored decision to head to the Big 12 in 2024. With the Pac-12 Conference searching for a new media rights deal, there could be more changes coming to the conference. One program that has gained interest in joining the conferenceis Arizona, as Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

‘The preference of the Big 12 would be one of the Pac-12's other so-called Four Corner schools — Arizona, Arizona State or Utah. According to sources, Arizona has been the most engaged among those three schools…Arizona's decision making will be made more through the prism of basketball than most power conference schools, which would make a move to the Big 12 more attractive. Pac-12 basketball has been significantly weakened with the loss of USC and UCLA, and the Big 12 has been the country's top basketball conference in recent years.'

Arizona joining the Big 12 would be somewhat surprising, although, as Thamel reports, the basketball appeal is surely the main reason why. On the other hand, Jedd Fisch is turning the football program around, and there are talks of the Wildcats even potentially making a bowl game this season.

Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats lost to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament, but they always have a strong team. After adding San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson and UNC transfer Caleb Love, they could be the favorite in the Pac-12.

Of course, nobody knows who will be the next domino to fall amid constant realignment rumors, but Arizona is drawing considerable attention from the Big 12. We can only imagine what a two-game series between Arizona and Kansas on the basketball court would look like every year.