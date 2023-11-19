Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix continues to earn Heisman buzz after his six touchdown half versus Arizona State

Bo Nix is peaking at the perfect time. The Oregon football quarterback came into the week leading the Heisman odds and may have solidified his lead after an incredible six-touchdown performance against Arizona State. In the 49-13 victory over Arizona State that gave the Ducks their 10th win of the year, Nix threw more touchdowns than incompletions, going 24-29 for 404 yards and the six touchdowns.

All six touchdowns came in the first half, meaning Nix could have set all kinds of records had they not slowed down since they went into the second half with a 42-0 lead. Also impressive, he averaged just under 14 yards per attempt.

On the season, Nix has now completed 77.7% of his passes for 3,153 yards with 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's thrown for at least two touchdown passes in every game and his Ducks have scored at least 30 points every game. Following the outstanding game, fans across college football called for Bo Nix to win the Heisman.

Love how this team took care of business. Bo Nix for Heisman. — Mike (@mike_h1990) November 19, 2023

Bo Nix is going to win the Heisman Trophy The dark horse for heisman jokes came true😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sf25eb2eee — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 18, 2023

Bo Nix deserves the Heisman. — Colton (@Colton_Huey) November 19, 2023

The next biggest contender for the Heisman is Nix's Pac-12 rival, Michael Penix Jr. The Washington quarterback has led the Heisman odds for much of the season, particularly after his four touchdown performance in the Huskies' win over Oregon football. If Michael Penix Jr. can pull off a huge win tonight over No. 10 Oregon State with comparable numbers to Nix, he could stay competitive in the race. Otherwise, Nix will continue to pull away. Nix and Oregon football have one last game next week versus Oregon State while Washington will face Washington State.