Bo Nix makes Oregon football history with a monster six-touchdown performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Oregon football is completely dominating Arizona State after taking a 42-0 lead at halftime. They'll be taking home their 10th win on the season, making them one of college football's best teams in the nation. However, all eyes are on Bo Nix as he made history with a six-touchdown performance on Saturday.

Nix is looking like a true Heisman finalist and that was especially true going against the Sun Devils. He threw six touchdowns in the first half, which turned out to tie the University record for most touchdown passes in a single game, according to The Athletic.

At the end of the first half, Bo Nix racked up 381 yards through the air and six touchdowns. He was incredibly accurate as well, going 22-27 on his pass attempts. He threw for more touchdowns in the first half than he had incomplete passes.

The Ducks tried everything they could to help Bo Nix secure a seventh touchdown, however, Arizona State was able to keep Oregon football from scoring again. Head coach, Dan Lanning, ended up pulling Nix out of the game after the Ducks' opening drive to start the second half.

So, he won't be breaking the record, but he puts himself in a list of legendary Ducks quarterbacks. The last player to throw for six touchdowns was Justin Herbert. Considering Bo Nix is in the running for the Heisman, this is the type of game that could propel him to become the favorite to win the highly coveted award.

Congratulations to Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks, as he's proven to be one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the nation. Now, let's just hope some teams in the top five start losing games so Oregon can play in the College Football Playoffs.