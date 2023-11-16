Oregon football quarterback, Bo Nix, signs a historic NIL deal to finish off the season amid his Heisman campaign.

Oregon football is knocking on the door of the College Football Playoffs and much of the credit goes to quarterback Bo Nix. He's having a stellar year, as he's in the running for the coveted Heisman trophy. However, it sounds like Nix has cashed in with just two games left on the season.

It's a smart move, as Nix has become one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season. With that said, the Oregon football quarterback signed an NIL deal with Google Shopping, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Nix is the first college athlete to sign a deal with Google.

“With his rising stardom status, Nix is a name plenty of brands are lining up to work with. The Oregon star has now added an NIL agreement with Google Shopping, in a deal through GQ Sports. Full terms of the contract were not shared, but QB Reps told On3 it's Google’s first NIL deal with a college athlete.”

Although the full details are currently unknown, it's still cool to see Bo Nix cash in on an NIL deal this late in the season. Especially considering the journey he's been on throughout his collegiate career.

After spending three years at Auburn, Nix has found success playing for the Ducks. He's drastically improved since transferring to the Oregon football program and is looking like a final candidate for the Heisman trophy. So, to see him also sign a deal with Google Shopping is awesome to see.

The Ducks need some teams within the top five to lose some games, however, with two more matchups against Arizona State and Oregon State, Bo Nix and the Ducks are in a great position to possibly sneak into the postseason.