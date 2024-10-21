The Oregon football program is undefeated on the year and is now the top-ranked team in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. Oregon defeated Ohio State in a thrilling showdown in Week 7 and then shut out Purdue on the road in Week 8.

As of now, Oregon has just one more game on the schedule with a top-25 team, and that comes in Week 9 against Illinois in Eugene. After that, they face Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington before a potential Big Ten title game appearance.

Going into the week, Oregon coach Dan Lanning made an interesting decision regarding practice availability, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports.

‘Just an FYI, Oregon football doesn't have practice access on Mondays, but Dan Lanning has closed practice access for the entire week. No. 1 ranked Oregon will host No. 20 Illinois on Saturday.'

It's an intriguing decision by Lanning ahead of a top-25 showdown with a Big Ten opponent.

Illinois is a tough opponent for Oregon

Surprisingly, the Illini are 6-1 and ranked in the top 25 entering Week 9. Illinois has wins over Nebraska, Kansas, and Michigan with the lone loss coming against Penn State on the road. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has played well, throwing 15 touchdowns with just one interception on the year.

Illinois did have a scare against Purdue prior to the Michigan game, but the Illini snuck out a 50-49 win in overtime.

All in all, Illinois could be a tough battle for Oregon, although the Ducks were able to defeat Ohio State two weeks ago in a thrilling battle of top-five teams. After the Illinois contes, Oregon will trvale to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in the Big House in another difficult matchup, even with the Wolverines' quarterback dilemma going on.

Still, Lanning closing media availability for practice is a noteworthy move for the Oregon football program.