Dan Lanning reveals locker room message that fired up Bo Nix, Oregon football in upset win vs. BYU

Oregon football dominated Saturday’s Week 3 showdown with the BYU Cougars, and the Ducks faithful may have head coach Dan Lanning to thank for that.

Of course Bo Nix and the rest of the Oregon Ducks players deserve much of the credit. However, it is quite clear that Lanning also had a major impact in the victory.

Speaking to reporters after their upset win over BYU, Lanning revealed the message he told the Oregon football team in the locker room as they take on the Cougars. He also shared how proud he is of the team for their performance in the big win.

“The more you sweat in peace the less you bleed in war,” Lanning said on what he told his players to motivate them, per Rob Maseley of GoDucks.com. “What you saw on the field today was a result of the hard work that happens Sunday through Friday.”

The Oregon football squad was the overwhelming underdogs in the game. After all, they were taking the no. 12 BYU Cougars while they themselves barely made the Top 25.

However, at the end of the day, those are just numbers and what really matters is their performance on the field. Sure enough, the Ducks exceeded expectations as they got off to a hot start and never looked back. Dan Lanning’s men took the 41-20 W, with Bo Nix making history in the process as he became the first Oregon QB since Marcus Mariota in 2014 to record three rushing and two passing TDs in a game.

It was undoubtedly a day to remember for Oregon football, and Lanning played a big role in it.