The Oregon football program is gearing up for an important interconference matchup against the Washington Huskies. The game will be Ducks' last of the regular season. Oregon has some contributors out with injury, including wide receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson's social media post from early in the week suggested he is set to return, but Dan Lanning is not making promises.

The Oregon coach is not commenting

When asked about Johnson's “He's Back” post, Lanning gave this sharp response:

“I'm not going to talk about injuries. You guys will see them on the field when they're ready to go,” the head coach said, per James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Dan Lanning seems cautious when forecasting Tez Johnson's injury status for the team's upcoming matchup. Hopefully, Johnson can stay healthy with no setbacks.

Through his first nine games of the 2024 season, the senior receiver has totaled 649 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 carries. The last time he played was Nov. 2 against Michigan, when he totaled 11 yards on one reception.

The Oregon football squad will be happy to receive Johnson's services back. Yet, the team retains the depth necessary to stay afloat without him if they need to.

On Tuesday, the Ducks learned they clinched a spot in the Big 10 title game. The conference committee's evaluation of Oregon's berth was undeniable based on their strong performance through 11 games.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of all possible scenarios over the final two weeks of regular-season play across the conference’s 18 teams, there are no conditions whereby the Ducks do not finish No. 1 or No. 2,” the Big 10 stated in a press release.

Dan Lanning's squad knows they must stay focused for the conference championship test. They will need to perform well in their Washington matchup to maintain momentum going into Dec. 7th's big matchup. Oregon looks to make a deep run and eventually win the national championship.