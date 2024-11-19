Oregon football wide receiver Tez Johnson posted on Instagram that he is set to return from the shoulder injury he suffered against Michigan on Nov. 2, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Tez Johnson is Oregon football's best receiver, and it will be big for Dillon Gabriel to get his top weapon back. In nine games so far this season, Johnson has 649 receiving yards and eight touchdowns after having 1,182 yards in 2023, according to Sports Reference.

Luckily for Johnson, he will have some extra time to recover from his shoulder injury, as Oregon football is on a bye this upcoming week before they are scheduled to take on Washington in the final regular season game on Nov. 30. It would be big for Oregon to get Johnson worked back into the offense after he missed time. He will help Oregon maximize things on offense heading into the postseason and after a struggle in a 16-13 win over Wisconsin.

Oregon football aiming for undefeated season

Currently, Oregon football sits at 11-0 overall and are the No. 1 team in the country. A win against Washington would mean the Ducks are the top team in the Big Ten heading into the conference championship game. They possibly could play Indiana, Ohio State or Penn State in that game, which should be a good test before the College Football Playoff.

Oregon lost to Washington twice last season, once in the regular season and once in the Pac-12 championship. Both games were close losses, and if one of those games had gone differently, the Ducks could have been the team to make the College Football Playoff. Washington is not nearly as good this season, but it would be nice for Oregon and their fans to be a bit of revenge by beating Washington in the regular season finale. It will be interesting to see the impact Johnson makes in his return.