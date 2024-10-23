The Oregon football team enters Week 9 with the No. 1 ranking in the polls. This marks the first time in 12 years that Oregon has held the top spot, and it comes on the heels of a huge win over Ohio State and then a shutout on the road against Purdue.

Oregon is set to face Illinois, another top-25 team, in another tough Big Ten Conference showdown in Eugene. On Wednesday, head coach Dan Lanning gave a massive update regarding wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who missed the Purdue game, per Erik Skopil of 247Sports.

“Yeah, he'll be available,” Lanning said of Holden's status for the Illinois contest.

Holden was thrown out of the Ohio State game for spitting on a player, and it resulted in him missing the Purdue clash due to a team disciplinary action. Now, he is set to return for Oregon. Holden is one of four Oregon players with more than 300 yards receiving this season, and he is tied for second with three touchdowns.

In his absence against Purdue, it was Justius Lowe who saw extended action, and he caught two passes for 28 yards in the win.

After the incident in the Ohio State game, Holden issued an apology on X before being hit with the discipline by the football program.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during our most recent game. My actions were not only disrespectful but a betrayal of the values of sportsmanship, integrity and respect that I strive to embody as a student-athlete,” Holden stated.

All in all, Holden is set to return to the Oregon football team for another big matchup against a tough Big Ten opponent. Oregon then faces Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington as they try and stay on top of the polls and in prime position for a Big Ten title.