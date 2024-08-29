The Oregon football team kicks off the 2024 season at home against the Idaho Vandals. It should be an easy win for the Ducks. This year, Oregon is a team with national title hopes and a popular pick to be toward the top of the Big Ten.

One thing to monitor all season is the status of Oregon cornerback Daylen Austin, who was arrested in the spring for a fatal hit-and-run accident. As such, Austin is currently in the middle of a pending felony trial, so there are questions about his future.

However, Austin will be allowed to play this season and was granted permission to travel to road games with the team, per James Crepea of The Oregonian.

‘On Tuesday, Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin signed an amended conditional release form in Lane County Circuit Court permitting his out of state travel “for the sole purpose of participating in U of O football games.”‘

This is a big development in the case regarding Austin as questions remained on whether he could play the road games.

Daylen Austin cleared to play despite ongoing legal issues

In the spring, Austin was arrested after his vehicle struck and killed a 46-year-old man, per the report from Crepea.

‘Austin is accused of failing to perform the duties of a driver when another person is injured, a Class B felony, after an April 15 incident in which police say his vehicle struck and killed Frank William Seaman, 46, near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Polk Street.'

The report also states that Austin claims he was being assaulted with a hammer.

‘One account from law enforcement also said Austin told police he was “being menaced with a hammer” by Seaman, who he claimed jumped in front of his SUV.'

It's a complicated situation for Daylen Austin, but as of right now, he is ready to suit up for the Oregon football program and will be traveling to road games. Austin made just one solo tackle last season and played sparingly as a freshman.

Oregon's first road game of the season is on September 14, although they play Oregon State in Corvallis. After the Week 4 bye, they travel to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA.