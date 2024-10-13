Dillon Gabriel has been around college football for a while. Knowing this, a reporter wanted to know if the quarterback's win over Ohio State was the biggest of his career, prompting Gabriel to respond with a Morgan Wallen song.

The reporter was in the middle of asking the question when Gabriel cut him off by seemingly singing a snippet of Wallen's “98 Braves.” Gabriel cut in when the reporter said he has been “coast to coast” in his collegiate career, referencing how the Hawaii native started out at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma and eventually landing in Eugene.

Expand Tweet

However, if Gabriel was referencing “98 Braves,” the actual lyrics in the song from Wallen was “close, but close doesn't cut it.” Either way, the moment was clearly in celebration of his win over the Buckeyes.

While many players stood out for Oregon on the night, Gabriel led the charge with 341 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 32 rushing yards and a score on the ground to account for three of the Ducks' four touchdowns on the night.

Dillon Gabriel's lengthy college career

In the current era of the transfer portal and NIL, college athletes are seeing their careers extended by several years as they are functionally allowed to play for as many teams as they desire. Dillon Gabriel is a prime example of the modern college football player.

Beginning in 2019, Gabriel initially enrolled at UCF in an attempt to become the successor of former college football star McKenzie Milton. Like Milton, Gabriel graduated from Mililani High School in Hawaii. He had an immediate impact as a freshman and threw 61 total touchdowns in his first two years before suffering a season-ending injury as a junior. After the 2021 season, Gabriel announced he would transfer, later deciding he would move west to Oklahoma.

Gabriel's Oklahoma career lasted two years and was equally as successful with nearly identical stats from his time at UCF. In both the 2022 and 2023 seasons he spent time as a Heisman Trophy candidate before ultimately falling off at the end of the year. Both of his seasons as a Sooner ended with bowl game losses, prompting Gabriel to pursue a transfer one more time in search of a national championship.

The 23-year-old chose to spend his sixth and presumably final year in the NCAA in Eugene following the departure of another longtime college football quarterback, Bo Nix. Through six games, the southpaw is once again putting ups stellar numbers and is a top-five Heisman candidate.