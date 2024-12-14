After winning 2023 True Freshman of the Year with Purdue, Dillon Thieneman officially committed to Oregon football on Saturday, per Chris Hummer on X.

“Purdue safety transfer Dillon Thieneman has committed to Oregon,” Hummer wrote. “He was the @247Sports True Freshman of the Year in 2023.”

Following two seasons as a Boilermaker, Thieneman is now headed to the No. 1 team in the nation, expected to help assist an Oregon defense that allowed 17.8 points per game throughout the 2024 season.

With the Oregon football program rising the ranks within college football, the addition to Thieneman is expected to make this team an even bigger threat in the Big Ten.

This is a developing story.