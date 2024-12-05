Purdue football is set to suffer a significant loss on defense. The program heads in 2025 with a lot of uncertainty after the firing of head coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers have gone 5-19 over the past two years and 3-15 in the Big Ten. As the conference gets more competitive, Purdue football will likely lose the leader of its defense, sophomore Dillon Thieneman.

According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Pete Nakos, the 2023 All-American, is entering his name in the transfer portal. However, Indianapolis Star reporter Nathan Baird has confirmed that “Thieneman is open to returning.” This unfortunate news means a lot is hinging on the Boilermakers' new head coach search.

Dillon Thieneman has had two great individual years with Purdue football. For his freshman season, the Carmel, Indiana native led the Boilermakers in tackles with 106 and interceptions with six. Thieneman's INT stat was tied for second in all of FBS. His accolades for 2023 included being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Second-team All-Big Ten, and Third-team All-American. In 2024, Thieneman led the Boilermakers' defense in tackles with 104. He additionally had six passes defended.

Thieneman's potential departure is a massive blow to a struggling Boilermakers' defense. Purdue football was last by far in the Big Ten in points allowed. The Boilermakers let up 39.9 points per game, nine points more than anyone else in the conference. Losing its leader on this side of the ball puts the program even more behind the eight ball.

Overall, Purdue football has several candidates it can consider for this open position. Former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is a potential option. Chryst has a history of success in the Big Ten and could restore a physical identity to this struggling program. Additional options include mid-major candidates, like Toledo head coach Jason Candle, who are due for a power conference jump. Candle has been in charge of the Rockets for nine years, compiling a record of 72-40.

Regardless of who the program hires, that new coach will have their hands full. The Boilermakers have been criticized for their lack of organization with NIL in the past, which severely limited recruiting. This issue at the top needs to be resolved as soon as possible so that the program does not replicate Ryan Walters' stint in West Lafayette.

With the new twelve-team playoff, this era should bring more parity into the college football landscape. Therefore, there's no excuse for the Boilermakers not to develop into a perenially bowl team with the proper infrastructure and the right head coach at the top.