Oregon football is getting some bad news as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are losing outside linebacker Emar’rion Winston to the transfer portal, per 247 Sports.

Winston is a former four-star recruit who made 27 tackles for Oregon in the last two seasons. The linebacker will immediately become one of the top targets in the transfer portal for teams looking to shore up their defense.

Oregon is getting ready for the Rose Bowl, where the football team faces off against either Ohio State or Tennessee. The Volunteers and Buckeyes meet in the quarterfinals of the CFP. Oregon already defeated Ohio State this season, but didn't play Tennessee. The Volunteers are in the SEC.

Oregon football is undefeated on the season, and won a Big Ten Championship.

Oregon football scripted a picture-perfect Big Ten debut

The Ducks are in their first season in the Big Ten conference, and played it out beautifully. Oregon is the no. 1 team in the country, and the no. 1 seed in the CFP. The Ducks finished the year with a 13-0 record, after defeating Penn State in the conference championship.

Oregon joined the Big Ten before this season along with UCLA, USC and Washington. The Ducks by far had the most success, and head coach Dan Lanning is arguably the hottest coaching candidate in the country. Lanning's name is being tossed around for NFL jobs, and Eugene may have to erect a statue for him if Oregon wins the CFP.

Lanning had never been a head coach before taking over Oregon football in 2022. The Ducks have had 10 win seasons each year Lanning has been in Eugene. His record is unbelievable, as he has 35 victories in 40 total games. The head coach nearly got Oregon football to the 2023 CFP, but a loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship prevented that.

The loss of Winston is certainly a concern for the team, as it needs to win two games in order to win the CFP. Both Ohio State and Tennessee have high-powered offenses who have been effective throughout the year. The good news for the Ducks is they have plenty of help to step in, as Oregon is one of the most well-balanced football teams in the country.

The Rose Bowl is scheduled for January 1. Oregon is 4-4 all-time in the key game. If the Ducks win that game, they will move on to the CFP final.