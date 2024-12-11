Oregon football is losing another member of the depth chart ahead of the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Cornerback Tyler Turner has entered the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Head coach Dan Lanning remains confident in the defensive depth from the Ducks, and they believe they can adjust.

“An opportunity, right?” Lanning said on the College Football Playoff Selection show, per Bri Amaranthu of SI.com. “In our world, we always talk about red light, green light. Focus on the things you can control, right? That's what we're gonna focus on. And winning a national championship isn't supposed to be easy. You can ask coach Nick Saban. It's not supposed to be easy. So if our path's a little bit tougher, kudos to us if we go through it and take care of business.”

Turner, along with other players who've recently hit the transfer portal that ends on December 28, will need to make a decision over whether or not they are playing for Oregon in the postseason. Entering the program as a four-star recruit in 2023, the freshman recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection in five appearances for the Ducks this season.

Oregon football's defense will be key to national championship run

Oregon awaits the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee for their Rose Bowl matchup on January 1. The Ducks will have another offensive shootout no matter which team comes out on top, so they need to make defense a priority in the coming practice days.

As the only undefeated team remaining in the 12-team bracket, Oregon has rarely trailed in any of their games this season. When they battled the Buckeyes in October, the offenses went back and forth until the final whistle, which could be the case once again in the Rose Bowl. Tennessee is also one of the highest-powered offenses in the country.