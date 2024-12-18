As Dan Lanning and the Oregon Football program prepare for the College Football Playoff that approaches, they are hitting the transfer portal to set themselves up for long-term success as well, securing two quality pieces to join the squad for 2025.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon football secured offensive tackle Alex Harkey, a transfer from Texas State. He was ranked the No. 6 offensive tackle in the portal, per On3. Shortly after Alex Harkey announced his commitment, the Ducks secured a commitment from Louisville transfer tight end Jamari Johnson. Johnson is 6-foot-6 and has three years of eligibility remaining. Lanning's team has significantly upgraded its offense with the additions of Harkey and Johnson.

It will be interesting to see if Harkey and Jamari Johnson could earn starting spots for Oregon next season, as the program is one of the best in the country at the moment. To start for Lanning's team, you have to earn it. Harkey has been in college football for three years, while Johnson did not get much playing time during his freshman year at Louisville. Harkey was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, while Johnson was originally a four-star recruit for Louisville.

Oregon Football turns attention to College Football Playoff

Much of the focus for college football programs in the past few weeks has been the transfer portal, especially for those who are in the College Football Playoff. Oregon has a bye as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and will play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against the winner of the upcoming game between Ohio State and Tennessee.

Oregon beat Ohio State narrowly at home earlier in the season, and has not played Tennessee. Despite being the No. 1 seed, Oregon is likely going to have a tough test in its first matchup in the College Football Playoff.